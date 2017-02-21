The Minnesota Timberwolves and several other unnamed teams have reached out to the New York Knicks recently to discuss potential trades for Knicks guard Derrick Rose, reports ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

According to the report, the Timberwolves are "motivated" to deal point guard Ricky Rubio and install rookie Kris Dunn as the future at the position.

Rose, 28, is in the final season of a five-year, $94.3 million he signed in 2011. If the trade goes through to Minnesota, Rose would be reunited with former Bulls and current Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rose played for five seasons in Chicago under Thibodeau.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 48 games for New York this season.

