NBA

Report: Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, two second-round picks

SI Wire
44 minutes ago

The Suns have traded P.J. Tucker to the Raptors in exchange for Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski

Tucker, 31, is a three-and-D wing averaging 7 points and 6 rebounds per game. Raptors players reportedly wanted the team to trade for P.J. Tucker because they felt they needed someone who can guard LeBron James. 

Sullinger, 24, is averaging 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. 

Toronto is 33-24 and sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. 

 

