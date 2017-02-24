For Jordan Brand and Nike, every month means another horde of new releases. The iconic sneaker arm, named after Michael Jordan, is strong as ever, with a bevy of sneakers hitting the shelves every month.

At times, the onslaught of new releases becomes too much for even the staunchest sneakerheads to keep up with. Due to the frequency of drops, we put together a handy cheat sheet to keep you up on the latest. Enjoy!

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Rare Air "Max Orange"

Release Date: January 7

Air Jordan 15 Retro "Stealth"

Release Date: January 7

Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Toe"

Release Date: January 7

Available at nike.com, $185

Air Jordan Retro Low "Max Orange"

Available at nike.com , $170 and jet.com , $138.18 Release Date: January 17

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Black Cat"

Release Date: January 21

Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan 8 Retro "Take Flight"

Release Date: January 28

Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Chinese New Year"

Release Date: January 28

Available at nike.com, $250

Air Jordan XXX1 "Chinese New Year"

Release Date: January 28

Available at nike.com, $200

Air Jordan IV Retro "Royalty"

Release Date: February 4

Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190

Air Jordan V Retro "Take Flight"

Release Date: February 11

Available at jet.com, $539, and sold on nike.com, $400

Air Jordan Retro "BHM"

Release Date: February 11

Available at nike.com, $150

Air Jordan XXX1 "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")

Release Date: February 16

Available at nike.com, $185

Air Jordan VI "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")

Release Date: February 17

Available at nike.com, $225

Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO Black"

Release Date: February 18

Sold at nike.com, $225

Air Jordan 13 Retro "White/True Red"

Release Date: February 18

Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190

Air Jordan 1 Retro "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")

Release Date: February 19

Sold at nike.com, $175

Air Jordan 8 "Alternate"

Release Date: February 25

Price: $190

Air Jordan 12 Low "Playoffs"

Release Date: February 25

Price: $170

Full list of future releases

Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Cat"

Release Date: March 10

​Price: $185

Air Jordan 6 "Alternate"

Release Date: March 11

Price: $190

Air Jordan 12 Low "Wolf Grey"

Release Date: March 18

Price: $170

Air Jordan IV "MotorSports"

Release Date: March 26

Price: $190

Air Jordan XXX1 "Royal"

Release Date: April 17

Price: $185

Air Jordan 1 "Royal"

Release Date: April 17

Price: $160

Air Jordan Low "Barons"

Release Date: April 17

Price: $175

Air Jordan IV "Pure Money"

Release Date: May 13

Price: $190

Air Jordan 7 "Pure Money"

Release Date: June 3

Price: $190

Air Jordan IV "Black/Royal"

Release Date: June 17

Price: $190