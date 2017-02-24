NBA

Air Jordan Release Dates 2017: A Comprehensive List Of Every Sneaker

The SI Staff
The SI Staff
2 hours ago

For Jordan Brand and Nike, every month means another horde of new releases. The iconic sneaker arm, named after Michael Jordan, is strong as ever, with a bevy of sneakers hitting the shelves every month.

At times, the onslaught of new releases becomes too much for even the staunchest sneakerheads to keep up with. Due to the frequency of drops, we put together a handy cheat sheet to keep you up on the latest. Enjoy! 

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Rare Air "Max Orange"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 7
Available at nike.com, $140

Air Jordan 15 Retro "Stealth"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 7
Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Toe"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 7
Available at nike.com, $185

Air Jordan Retro Low "Max Orange"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 17
Available at nike.com, $170 and jet.com, $138.18

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Black Cat"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 21
Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan 8 Retro "Take Flight"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $190

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Chinese New Year"

Courtesy of Nike


Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $250

Air Jordan XXX1 "Chinese New Year"

Courtesy of Nike


Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $200

Air Jordan IV Retro "Royalty"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 4
Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190

Air Jordan V Retro "Take Flight"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 11
Available at jet.com, $539, and sold on nike.com, $400

Air Jordan Retro "BHM"

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 11
Available at nike.com, $150

Air Jordan XXX1 "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine") 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 16
Available at nike.com, $185

Air Jordan VI "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine") 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 17
Available at nike.com, $225

Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO Black" 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 18
Sold at nike.com, $225

Air Jordan 13 Retro "White/True Red" 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 18
Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190

Air Jordan 1 Retro "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine") 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 19
Sold at nike.com, $175

Air Jordan 8 "Alternate" 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 25
Price: $190

Air Jordan 12 Low "Playoffs" 

Courtesy of Nike

Release Date: February 25
Price: $170

Full list of future releases

Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Cat"

Release Date: March 10
​Price: $185

Air Jordan 6 "Alternate"

Release Date: March 11
Price: $190

Air Jordan 12 Low "Wolf Grey"

Release Date: March 18
Price: $170

Air Jordan IV "MotorSports"

Release Date: March 26
Price: $190

Air Jordan XXX1 "Royal"

Release Date: April 17
Price: $185

Air Jordan 1 "Royal"

Release Date: April 17
Price: $160

Air Jordan Low "Barons"

Release Date: April 17
Price: $175

Air Jordan IV "Pure Money"

Release Date: May 13
Price: $190

Air Jordan 7 "Pure Money"

Release Date: June 3
Price: $190

Air Jordan IV "Black/Royal"

Release Date: June 17
Price: $190

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters