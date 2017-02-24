Air Jordan Release Dates 2017: A Comprehensive List Of Every Sneaker
For Jordan Brand and Nike, every month means another horde of new releases. The iconic sneaker arm, named after Michael Jordan, is strong as ever, with a bevy of sneakers hitting the shelves every month.
At times, the onslaught of new releases becomes too much for even the staunchest sneakerheads to keep up with. Due to the frequency of drops, we put together a handy cheat sheet to keep you up on the latest. Enjoy!
Air Jordan 1 Retro High Rare Air "Max Orange"
Air Jordan 15 Retro "Stealth"
Release Date: January 7
Available at nike.com, $190
Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Toe"
Release Date: January 7
Available at nike.com, $185
Air Jordan Retro Low "Max Orange"
Air Jordan 13 Retro "Black Cat"
Release Date: January 21
Available at nike.com, $190
Air Jordan 8 Retro "Take Flight"
Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $190
Air Jordan 12 Retro "Chinese New Year"
Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $250
Air Jordan XXX1 "Chinese New Year"
Release Date: January 28
Available at nike.com, $200
Air Jordan IV Retro "Royalty"
Release Date: February 4
Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190
Air Jordan V Retro "Take Flight"
Release Date: February 11
Available at jet.com, $539, and sold on nike.com, $400
Air Jordan Retro "BHM"
Release Date: February 11
Available at nike.com, $150
Air Jordan XXX1 "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")
Release Date: February 16
Available at nike.com, $185
Air Jordan VI "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")
Release Date: February 17
Available at nike.com, $225
Air Jordan 12 Retro "OVO Black"
Release Date: February 18
Sold at nike.com, $225
Air Jordan 13 Retro "White/True Red"
Release Date: February 18
Available at nike.com and footlocker.com, $190
Air Jordan 1 Retro "All-Star" ("Gotta Shine")
Release Date: February 19
Sold at nike.com, $175
Air Jordan 8 "Alternate"
Release Date: February 25
Price: $190
Air Jordan 12 Low "Playoffs"
Release Date: February 25
Price: $170
Full list of future releases
Air Jordan XXX1 "Black Cat"
Release Date: March 10
Price: $185
Air Jordan 6 "Alternate"
Release Date: March 11
Price: $190
Air Jordan 12 Low "Wolf Grey"
Release Date: March 18
Price: $170
Air Jordan IV "MotorSports"
Release Date: March 26
Price: $190
Air Jordan XXX1 "Royal"
Release Date: April 17
Price: $185
Air Jordan 1 "Royal"
Release Date: April 17
Price: $160
Air Jordan Low "Barons"
Release Date: April 17
Price: $175
Air Jordan IV "Pure Money"
Release Date: May 13
Price: $190
Air Jordan 7 "Pure Money"
Release Date: June 3
Price: $190
Air Jordan IV "Black/Royal"
Release Date: June 17
Price: $190