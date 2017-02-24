DeMarcus Cousins isn’t mincing words about his trade from Sacramento: in an interview with The Undefeated, he said he has no interest in talking to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive or general manager Vlade Divac, and that the way they handled the deal amounted to a ‘coward move.’

“Nah,” he said when asked if he wanted to talk to either Ranadive or Divac. “For what? It was a coward move, so I’m pretty sure I will get a coward response. For what? And I’ve seen this happen before. I’ve been there through all same types … I was there with [coach] Mike Malone’s [firing]. I’ve seen how they operate. I know what kind of answer I will get anyway. So, what is the point?”

Cousins, in the interview, confirmed reports that he was told he would not be traded as recently as a week prior to the deal. He also said Ranadive asked him how he felt about a potential trade that didn’t involve him, with the Kings acquiring another player. The sentiment from the Kings’ end had been a desire to build around him long-term.

He also says he “honestly thought” the Kings were going to make the playoffs.

