NBA

Vlade Divac on Cousins trade: ‘If I go down, I’m going down my way’

Down
enlarge
After DeMarcus Cousins trade, can Pelicans make a playoff run?
3:18 | NBA
After DeMarcus Cousins trade, can Pelicans make a playoff run?
SI Wire
an hour ago

Vlade Divac opened up about his reasoning behind the DeMarcus Cousins trade in an interview with the Sacramento Bee’s Ailene Voisin.

A wide-ranging discussion hit on the Kings GM’s thought process behind the deal, and in conclusion, Divac stated that he wanted to sink or swim his way.

Hired in March 2015 as a first-time NBA executive, Divac has been panned in addition to occasionally-meddling Kings owner Vivek Ranadive for the team’s personnel decisions. Dealing the mercurial but immensely talented Cousins will stand as the team’s most controversial move for some time.

From the Bee:

Q: Well, the pressure is on you now. It’s pretty clear that Divac, not Ranadive, is making the personnel decisions. Some people still can’t believe Ranadive actually stepped aside and allowed you to trade his favorite player.

A: That’s my job, and I take responsibility. And I totally understand why some fans would be upset. They supported DeMarcus, and I like DeMarcus a lot. But I believe we are going to be in a better position in two years. I want to hear again from these same people in two years. If I’m right, great. If I’m wrong, I’ll step down. But if I go down, I’m going down my way.

Read the full interview here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters