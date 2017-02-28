These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

NBA center Andrew Bogut plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he clears waivers on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Bogut was also considering signing with the Boston Celtics or Houston Rockets, according to Charania.

Bogut was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday after being acquired in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, where he was averaging 8.3 rebounds in 26 games.

Cavaliers' reserve center Chris Anderson is out for the season with a torn ACL.