NBA

Reports: Wizards add Brandon Jennings to bolster bench

Down
enlarge
Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement
1:29 | NBA
Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Wizards have agreed to a deal with recent Knicks buyout Brandon Jennings, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN and multiple reports.

Washington will bring in Jennings on Wednesday to sign his contract, The Vertical reports. The Wizards will have to clear a roster spot to accommodate the veteran point guard, who was waived by the Knicks earlier this week.

Jennings, 27, is averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists this season, working mostly in a reserve role for the Knicks. He will add playmaking and scoring punch behind Wizards star John Wall, likely supplanting Trey Burke in the rotation.

The Wizards are 34–23 and fourth in the East entering Tuesday night’s game against the Warriors.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters