Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

The Wizards have agreed to a deal with recent Knicks buyout Brandon Jennings, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN and multiple reports.

Washington will bring in Jennings on Wednesday to sign his contract, The Vertical reports. The Wizards will have to clear a roster spot to accommodate the veteran point guard, who was waived by the Knicks earlier this week.

Jennings, 27, is averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists this season, working mostly in a reserve role for the Knicks. He will add playmaking and scoring punch behind Wizards star John Wall, likely supplanting Trey Burke in the rotation.

The Wizards are 34–23 and fourth in the East entering Tuesday night’s game against the Warriors.