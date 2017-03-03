Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Ty Lawson misses a game because of bad tacos, a kid jumps from the Warriors to the Sixers' bandwagon, and Swaggy P owes Lou Williams money. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Dwight Howard

Dwight you're cold for this. 😂 A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

No, there wasn’t a moment better than this, when Dwight began to take off his jersey to hand to one small fan just to fake her out and give it to another. This is exactly why we need Dwight in the league. No one else would do this.

2. Ty Lawson

A few weeks back, Ty landed the No. 2 spot in the rankings for an incredible post comparing a referee to a Spongebob character. This week, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Which one of y'all made Ty go to a shady taco place in sac😂 pic.twitter.com/O5RfOeSMeW — Chase Everett (@Chase_everett_) March 1, 2017

Lesson learned: Don’t take taco recommendations from just anyone. They need to be in your trust circle.

3. Steph Curry

That's coming out of your next paycheck, Steph. (via @nba) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

Steph legitimately cost his team $5,000 with this move. I wonder if there was a conversation about it. Good for that fan, though!

4. Shaq

Shoutout to Shaq, firmly holding his ground on Thursday in the face of many critical comments from the Warriors. I was worried we’d see a tamed–down Shaq, but instead he capped this short feud with JaVale McGee decisively, refusing to admit he’d done anything wrong. They way it should be.

5. Trail Blazers

zoom in on the ball pic.twitter.com/kFoMR4bu7d — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 3, 2017

I’m legitimately amazed one stupid Reddit post has become a massive meme. Either way, props to the Blazers for staying with the times.

6. Peter Crumb

A fan hit a halfcourt shot in Portland to win a car, and it was made better by the fact that Kevin Harlan was there to call it pic.twitter.com/Iisxxce6Aq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 3, 2017

If you hit a halfcourt shot to win a minivan, you’re making the rankings. Kevin Harlan was an added bonus.

7. Tiny Warriors fan

Tiny Sixers fan, I should say. Respect the new dynasty.

8. Nick Young

There seems to be a minor issue between Young and Williams, which was brought up on Twitter by the newly-acquired Rockets guard on Thursday. After Swaggy tweeted something only he knows the meaning of, Williams cracked a joke:

Can't say I didn't think about it — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

Wiring me my money? https://t.co/mjytdMjyWs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 2, 2017

Then, Swaggy came with the FIRE tweet.

Who this lol https://t.co/BSGaJBXspe — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

Young then said Williams wouldn’t get his money because Houston’s far and he’s not going all the way there to pay him, which is lame. Just use Venmo or something.

9. Austin and Doc Rivers

Austin Rivers and his dad are in sync. 😂 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

I’m not sure how this was possible.

10. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook does what he wants. (via /r/nba) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

Is it possible Russ will become an even better dancer now that Cameron Payne is gone!?