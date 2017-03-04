Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended for one game for making contact with an official, the NBA announced on Saturday.

The incident happened during the third quarter of Atlanta's 135-130 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Budenholzer was upset that an offensive foul was not called on LeBron James after he pushed off of Kent Bazemore.

Budenholzer also made contact with an official on Nov. 21, 2015, but was not suspended. He was fined $25,000 for that incident, but the league's referees were reportedly upset that he was not suspended.

Budenholzer will not coach the Hawks when they play the Pacers on Sunday.