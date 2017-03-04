NBA

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer suspended one game for making contact with an official

SI Wire
12 minutes ago

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended for one game for making contact with an official, the NBA announced on Saturday. 

The incident happened during the third quarter of Atlanta's 135-130 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Budenholzer was upset that an offensive foul was not called on LeBron James after he pushed off of Kent Bazemore. 

Budenholzer also made contact with an official on Nov. 21, 2015, but was not suspended. He was fined $25,000 for that incident, but the league's referees were reportedly upset that he was not suspended. 

Budenholzer will not coach the Hawks when they play the Pacers on Sunday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters