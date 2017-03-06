NBA

Mark Cuban doesn't think Russell Westbrook deserves MVP

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Russell Westbrook has been tearing up the NBA this season, but Mark Cuban remains unimpressed. 

When asked who he thought deserved to win MVP this year, Cuban left Westbrook's name out of the mix. He said the Thunder star still would need to win 50 games in a season and win a playoff series in order for the Mavericks owner to consider Westbrook a superstar.

In case you've been living under a rock, Westbrook has been having a pretty good season. And by pretty good, we mean really, really good. He leads the NBA averaging 31.7 points per game, and his 10.1 assists and 10.7 rebounds also rank near the top among NBA players. His 30 triple-doubles is chasing Oscar Robertson's record of 41 in a single season. The Thunder are 35–28 despite the departure of Kevin Durant with 19 games to go.

But no, that's not MVP worthy at all. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters