Mark Cuban doesn't think Russell Westbrook deserves MVP

Russell Westbrook has been tearing up the NBA this season, but Mark Cuban remains unimpressed.

When asked who he thought deserved to win MVP this year, Cuban left Westbrook's name out of the mix. He said the Thunder star still would need to win 50 games in a season and win a playoff series in order for the Mavericks owner to consider Westbrook a superstar.

Mark Cuban says MVP is a toss-up between James Harden and LeBron James. Where is Russell Westbrook in that mix? "He's not." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 6, 2017

In case you've been living under a rock, Westbrook has been having a pretty good season. And by pretty good, we mean really, really good. He leads the NBA averaging 31.7 points per game, and his 10.1 assists and 10.7 rebounds also rank near the top among NBA players. His 30 triple-doubles is chasing Oscar Robertson's record of 41 in a single season. The Thunder are 35–28 despite the departure of Kevin Durant with 19 games to go.

But no, that's not MVP worthy at all.