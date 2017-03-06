Condensation on the court forced the postponement of the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The NBA announced that the playing conditions on the court were deemed unsafe and that a makeup date would be announced at a later time.

Disney on Ice was hosted at Target Center over the weekend, and the ice was left under the court rather than removed because a college hockey tournament will be played there later this week. The warm weather on Monday combined with the cold ice under the court caused the condensation, according to The Oregonian.

"That condensation is causing slick spots mainly around the edges of the court on the black walking paths; that's where it's most noticeable. That's being transferred onto the court as players are walking onto court," Timberwolves vice president of communications Brad Ruiter said, according to The Oregonian.