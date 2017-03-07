Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says his 12-year-old son is a better ball handler and shooter than he was at that age.

LeBron James Jr. has been seen in dozens of highlight films over the years, schooling his fellow counterparts in tournaments all around the country.

"It's probably the best part of his game and I grew up playing basketball, playing AAU ball and watched a lot of kids kind of hog the ball," James said to Cleveland.com. "Not pass the ball and things of that nature and I was never one of those kids. I always liked seeing my teammates excited about getting the ball and making a shot so to see him doing the same thing, it's a pretty unique trait for a kid his age."

James is averaging almost nine assists per game this season, a career high.

"I didn't handle the ball as well as he does," James said. "He handles the ball exceptionally and he shoots it a lot better than I did at that age, but I've always had the ability to pass the ball. It's good to see him doing it as well."

- Scooby Axson