Russell Westbrook scores a career-high 58 points in loss to Trail Blazers

Russell Westbrook scored a career-high 58 points in the 125–121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished the day shooting 21 of 39 from the floor and 13-for-16 on free throws. He started off the game by scoring 28 points in the first half.

Westbrook is the first guard to score at least 55 points and lose since Kobe Bryant on December 29, 2006, according to Clevis Murray.

Westbrook's previous career high was 54 points against the Indiana Pacers on April 12, 2015.

Westbrook entered Tuesday night's game averaging 31.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.6 assists.

The Thunder have lost four of their last five games. In the only win, Westbrook scored a triple-double against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 28.

The Thunder will host the Spurs on Thursday night.

