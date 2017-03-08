NBA

Watch: Kevin Durant says he 'got a boo boo playing basketball'

SI Wire
40 minutes ago

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss an extended period of time with a knee injury and there is no timetable for his return, he told ESPN's Chris Haynes and other reporters on Tuesday night.

"I got a boo boo playing basketball, so I'm OK," Durant said.

Watch Durant's comments below:

The Warriors announced Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28 against the Washington Wizards. He was seen on crutches on Wednesday afternoon.

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Drop From No. 1

The playoffs start in about five weeks and the Warriors are hoping to re-evaluate Durant before the end of the regular season.

Before the injury, Durant was averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters