Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss an extended period of time with a knee injury and there is no timetable for his return, he told ESPN's Chris Haynes and other reporters on Tuesday night.

"I got a boo boo playing basketball, so I'm OK," Durant said.

Watch Durant's comments below:

KD has a hefty knee brace on and is on crutches. Here is how he's walking. pic.twitter.com/DGjmpUQyLD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2017

The Warriors announced Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28 against the Washington Wizards. He was seen on crutches on Wednesday afternoon.

The playoffs start in about five weeks and the Warriors are hoping to re-evaluate Durant before the end of the regular season.

Before the injury, Durant was averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.