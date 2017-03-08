Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after kicking Mason Plumlee between the legs.

The incident took place with about two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A flagrant two foul was issued to Morris as Plumlee winced on the floor in pain.

Watch the incident below:

Right in the little Plumlees. pic.twitter.com/JIxjBp7uxL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2017

• Trust Rankings: Which NBA Coaches Can Be Counted On?

The Wizards won the game 123–113.