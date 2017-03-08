NBA

Watch: Markieff Morris ejected for kicking Mason Plumlee between the legs

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after kicking Mason Plumlee between the legs.

The incident took place with about two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A flagrant two foul was issued to Morris as Plumlee winced on the floor in pain.

Watch the incident below:

The Wizards won the game 123–113.

