Burglars stole nearly $500,000 in valuables from the home of Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young during All-Star weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to Los Angeles police spokeswoman Liliana Preciado, thieves stole $500,000 in "jewelry and other items" from the home, which was the latest celebrity residence in the area to be hit in a recent string of break-ins.

The nearby homes of Lakers guard Derek Fisher, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and singers Alanis Morissette and Nicki Minaj were also burglarized within the past year, though Preciado did not say whether the crimes were connected.

Young's previous Los Angeles residence was also broken into, and burglars made off with more than $100,000 in valuables.