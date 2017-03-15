NBA

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge cleared to play after heart arrhythmia

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
SI Wire
42 minutes ago

The Spurs have cleared LaMarcus Aldridge to play following a minor heart arrhythmia.

Aldridge was ruled out indefinitely March 9 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat and after extensive testing has been made available to return immediately for San Antonio.

“We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team,” Spurs GM RC Buford said in a statement. “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation.”

Aldridge, the Spurs’ second-leading scorer, will have no restrictions. He is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters