The Spurs have cleared LaMarcus Aldridge to play following a minor heart arrhythmia.

Aldridge was ruled out indefinitely March 9 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat and after extensive testing has been made available to return immediately for San Antonio.

“We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team,” Spurs GM RC Buford said in a statement. “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation.”