Dwyane Wade out for season with small elbow fracture

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is out for the rest of the regular season with a small fracture in his elbow, the team announced.

Wade suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of last night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was seen wearing a sling after the game.

Wade's season ends with 18.6 points, 3.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 32–36 on the season.