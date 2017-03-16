NBA

Russell Westbrook responds to Stephen Curry's MVP nod to James Harden: Who's he?

28 minutes ago

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook responded Thursday to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's recent comment that Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be the MVP.

"I am going to cop out, but you’ve got ask me in 16 games when the 82’s over," Curry said Wednesday about the MVP debate. When pressed on how he would choose if the season ended now, he replied, "I’d probably say James (Harden)."

Westbrook told reporters that he does not pay attention to other player's opinions about who they believe should be MVP.

"I don't care. It don't matter what he says. Who is he?" Westbook said.

Watching Russ: The NBA's Religious Experience

Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. Harden is averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

