Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the father of UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball is not helping his kids with some of the comments he has made in recent weeks.

LaVar Bell has gotten people talking with his comments, saying he could beat Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, and speculating on his son's draft status and possible marketing and endorsement opportunities in the future.

"The fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he's trying to accomplish, because the things he says are so outlandish," Kerr said on ESPN Radio. "But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that's what he wants.

"I don't think it's helping his kids," Kerr continued. "I think it'd be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It's all part of him."

Lonzo Ball says his father's comments are not news because he has heard them his whole life.

"He's got a camera in front of his face now, so y'all are seeing it for the first time. ... He's never going to change for the cameras," Lonzo Ball said.

Ball is averaging 14.6 points per game and leads the nation in assists per game, helping the Bruins to 29 victories this season and a No. 3 seed in the South Region of the NCAA tournament.

- Scooby Axson