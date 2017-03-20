Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as one of the league's best rivalries resumes.

The Thunder and Warriors have already met three times this season, with Golden State winning all three contests. In their most recent meeting, the Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11.

Monday's game would have marked Durant's second game at Oklahoma City since he departed for the Warriors last off-season, but Durant remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Warriors lead the league with their 55-14 record, 2.0 games ahead of the Spurs for Western Conference supremacy. The Thunder are sixth in the Western Conference at 40-29.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game online by clicking here.