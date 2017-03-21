Give and Go: NBA's best and worst rebuilding situations

FOX Sports will broadcast the inaugural season for the 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3, founder Ice Cube and Commissioner Roger Mason Jr. announced on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

The three-on-three basketball league will make its debut on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with games being played half-court. The first BIG3 show will air on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The league includes eight teams and will travel to 10 different cities throughout the season. Games will be played back-to-back on Sundays at each respective venue. The first team to 60 points wins. All games will be taped and air on FOX Sports the next day in prime time.

Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, Corey Maggette and Mike Bibby are among the stars expected to serve as player captains. Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Clyde Drexler, Charles Oakley,George Gervin and Gary Payton will coach.

The league championship is slated for August 26 on FOX. A full schedule will be released at a later date.