NBA

FOX Sports to broadcast 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3's inaugural season

4:58 | NBA
Give and Go: NBA's best and worst rebuilding situations
SI Wire
Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

FOX Sports will broadcast the inaugural season for the 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3, founder Ice Cube and Commissioner Roger Mason Jr. announced on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

The three-on-three basketball league will make its debut on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with games being played half-court. The first BIG3 show will air on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The league includes eight teams and will travel to 10 different cities throughout the season. Games will be played back-to-back on Sundays at each respective venue. The first team to 60 points wins. All games will be taped and air on FOX Sports the next day in prime time.

Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, Corey Maggette and Mike Bibby are among the stars expected to serve as player captains. Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Clyde Drexler, Charles Oakley,George Gervin and Gary Payton will coach.

The league championship is slated for August 26 on FOX. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters