Russell Westbrook records NBA's first perfect triple-double

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record a triple double without missing a shot.

Westbrook accomplished the feat on Wednesday as the Thunder routed the Philadelphia 76ers 122–97, their 16th straight win over Philadelphia.

Westbrook had his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, while making all six his of six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws.

“I was just trying to play, trying to take my time,” Westbrook said. “I’ve been watching some film, trying to pick my spots better. I found ways to continue to get my teammates involved throughout the game and it just happened that way.

Westbrook needs six triple-doubles in the Thunder's final 11 regular season games to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record. Robertson set the mark during the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook leads the NBA in player efficiency rating and scoring at 31.2 points a game and is also averaging 10.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

-Scooby Axson

