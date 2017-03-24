Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Earth is still not flat, LaVar Ball won’t leave our lives and Nick Young miraculously catches a falling can of Sprite. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. LaVar Ball

'Blasphemous' is our new song for your workout playlist 🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/zNz909q1kK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2017

Where do I begin. This man has risen to the top of the basketball world with his—in a word, blasphemous—comments over the past month. Ball got to LeBron James this week, who told him to “keep my kids’ names out of your mouth.” You can’t hate the guy. He keeps saying his sons are the best basketball players on Earth (don’t worry, Earth, we’ll get to you in a minute).

He’s made his family a household name with outrageous claims. This man can’t possibly believe half the things he’s saying, but he’s got a plan. And that plan is to serve as his children’s hype man and get them paid. Am I gonna pay $50 for a BigBallerBrand hat? Hell no. Am I gonna enjoy every interview this man does? Hell yeah. Look at how mad he’s making NBA players! It’s hilarious.

2. Earth

Yes, planet Earth is once again a hot button topic in the NBA. Shaq—who earned a doctorate degree in 2012—joined Kyrie Irving in claiming that our home planet is actually flat:

I’m really not sure how more people keep coming out in support of this very wrong theory. More on this later.

3. This Raptors fan

More burns.

4. Russell Westbrook

I don’t know I’ve ever seen someone like a song this much.

5. Draymond Green

The trolling of JaVale McGee continues. Toilet paper!

6. Nick Young

One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen a basketball player do. Wow!!!

7. The Currys

This is dumb. This is so dumb. Why do any of us even try to play basketball?

8. Kyle Lowry

He stumbled a bit out of the gate, but he gets an A+ for the attempt here.

9. Sam Dekker

tf is this headline https://t.co/zXfmzyv5gG — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 23, 2017

Sam’s 100% right here, what a trash headline. Space Jam is a transcendent picture. My 50-year-old uncle loves Space Jam. I love my uncle. Don’t come at him like that.

10. Kevin Garnett

Finally, someone was brave enough to say Earth was round.