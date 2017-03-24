These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Russell Westbrook cracked a smile on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was very happy when asked about his name being dropped in Kendrick Lamar's new song "The Heart Part 4"

Russell Westbrook on getting name checked in Kendrick Lamar's new song: pic.twitter.com/9I5cDtuBre — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 25, 2017

In the song, Lamar says: "Tables turned, lessons learned, my best look / You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook"

It's a pretty solid shot at Kevin Durant, who has previously beefed with rapper Lil B.