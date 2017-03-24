NBA

Watch: Russell Westbrook is so happy to be mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's new song

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Russell Westbrook cracked a smile on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was very happy when asked about his name being dropped in Kendrick Lamar's new song "The Heart Part 4"

In the song, Lamar says: "Tables turned, lessons learned, my best look / You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook"

It's a pretty solid shot at Kevin Durant, who has previously beefed with rapper Lil B.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters