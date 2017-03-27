Watch: Kobe Bryant introduces Little Mamba puppet on Musecage

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant analyzed the cases for and against MVP candidates Russell Westbook and James Harden. He introduced his new puppet pal "Little Mamba" to help with analysis on his new Canvas City project.

Bryant has embarked on this new project as a way to share short and insightful basketball analysis for families and all ages.

Watch the clip below:

If you tuned in at any point before the Thunder vs. Rockets game, you were probably scratching your head as to what you may be watching. It's not a new episode of Sesame Street or The Muppets but Kobe Bryant's new chapter as a storyteller is underway.