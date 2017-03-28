The Washington Wizards have clinched the franchise's first division title since 1978-79 after defeating the Lakers, 119-108.

The title ends the longest professional sports divisional drought.

The previous longest droughts include a 42-year period without a division title for the Clippers until 2012-13 and a 39-year drought from the Warriors that ended in 2014-15.

The Wizards now own seven division titles: 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1979.

The Miami Heat have won five of the last six division titles.