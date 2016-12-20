Down
Aaron Hernandez identified as shooter in 2012 double slaying
Aaron Hernandez identified as shooter in 2012 double slaying

Associated Press
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — A man who survived a deadly 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston has identified former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez as the triggerman.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Raychides Sanches to describe the chaotic scene during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court.

When asked who the shooter was, Sanches said "Hernandez" and nodded in his direction.

Sanches made the identification at a pretrial hearing for Hernandez, who is charged in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Aaron Hernandez's brother retraces NFL star's path to murder

Prosecutors say Hernandez gunned down the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

