Giants vs. Eagles: Will New York punch its playoff ticket?
Giants vs. Eagles: Will New York punch its playoff ticket?
NFL odds: Giants the road favorites against Eagles on Thursday Night Football

OddsShark
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Few teams have been better than the Giants (10–4) recently as they prepare to take on the Eagles (5–9) as 2.5-point road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in Week 16’s Thursday night game.

New York has won eight of their last nine games (7–2 against the spread) while Philadelphia has gone in the opposite direction with nine losses in their past 11 (3–8 ATS).

Regardless, the Giants have struggled against their NFC East rivals, losing four of the previous five meetings with the Eagles both straight up and ATS, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. But New York did edge Philadelphia 28–23 in their previous meeting this year: in Week 9 at home, covering the spread as three-point chalk. The Eagles, then 4–3, were coming off a tough overtime loss to the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, who New York has beaten twice already this year.

In that first meeting, Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw four touchdown passes and the team’s secondary picked off Philadelphia signal-caller Carson Wentz twice. Wentz completed 27-of-47 passes for a season-high 364 yards in the loss. Starting with that loss to the Giants, Wentz has thrown 10 interceptions in seven games after tossing three in the first seven games of his career, including one in his first five.

While Manning and New York’s offense get a lot of credit for the team’s surge, the defense has been the difference, and betting trends back that up. The UNDER has cashed in six straight games for the Giants along with seven of eight, as they have surrendered 20 points or less in five wins since beating the Eagles the first time.

On the other side, Philadelphia’s defense has given up 26 or more points during a five-game losing streak, with the OVER cashing in each of the last three on the NFL lines. The OVER is also 3–1 in the past four meetings, although the UNDER is 6–0 in the previous six matchups at Lincoln Financial Field.

