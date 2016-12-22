Down
enlarge
Bengals WR A.J. Green says he will play Saturday vs. Texans
0:31 | NFL
Bengals WR A.J. Green says he will play Saturday vs. Texans
NFL

Bengals WR A.J. Green (hamstring) says he will play Saturday vs. Texans

SI Wire
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will play on Christmas Eve in Cincinnati's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans, he told Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website.

Green has been out since injuring his hamstring in a Week 11 loss to the Bills. Before missing the past four games, Green had missed just four games total over his entire six-year NFL career. 

The Bengals’ top receiver has 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. Despite his absence, Green remains atop the Bengals' leader board with just Tyler Eifert and Brandon LaFell passing him with five touchdowns to his four.

The Bengals have won two of their last three games, but are out of postseason contention with a 5–8–1 record.

They will play the Texans, who are 8–6 and tied for first in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, in Houston at 8:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters