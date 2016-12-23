New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team ahead of this weekend's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.

Bowles began throwing up, experienced chest pains, back pains, and after he was given medication, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Team officials feared a heart attack but a doctor determined that he did not suffer one.

Bowles is in stable condition. If he is unable to re-join the team, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will serve as the team's head coach against the Patriots.

A doctor will decide whether Bowles can travel or not.

Bowles is 4–10 on the year with the Jets. Bowles is in his second season with the team. Last season, he went 10–6 with New York.