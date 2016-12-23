NFL

Jets' Todd Bowles (illness) admitted to hospital, did not travel to New England

SI Wire
Friday December 23rd, 2016

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team ahead of this weekend's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.

Bowles began throwing up, experienced chest pains, back pains, and after he was given medication, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Team officials feared a heart attack but a doctor determined that he did not suffer one.

Bowles is in stable condition. If he is unable to re-join the team, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will serve as the team's head coach against the Patriots.

A doctor will decide whether Bowles can travel or not.

SI VAULT: ‘He has the strength’ - Jets lineman’s career gets cut short

Bowles is 4–10 on the year with the Jets. Bowles is in his second season with the team. Last season, he went 10–6 with New York.

