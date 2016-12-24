After the Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season on Saturday, the team presented an emotional Hue Jackson with the game ball in the locker room.

Cleveland's 20–17 victory over the Chargers means that the Browns will avoid becoming just the second team in NFL history to go 0–16. Cleveland improved to 1–14 on the season.

In the locker room after the game, Jackson addressed his team and congratulated them on the win, taking time to praise Cleveland's veterans for their contributions. In turn, the Browns gave Jackson the game ball.

Cleveland's victory also shakes up the race for the No. 1 draft pick. If the 49ers lose on Saturday, San Francisco would be on track to receive the No. 1 pick, with one game remaining.