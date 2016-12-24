The NFL’s Week 16 is headlined by the renewal of several fierce rivalries loaded with playoff implications in both conferences, but Christmas Day will be owned by the AFC. The Steelers and Ravens will stage a de facto AFC North title game on Sunday in Pittsburgh; that night, the Chiefs may be playing to keep the AFC West crown out of the Raiders’ grasp for one more week if Oakland wins on Saturday. The Eagles did their part to cause some chaos in the NFC with their Thursday night win over the Giants, keeping Big Blue from clinching a spot in the field, and there is sure to be plenty of shuffling ahead.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s an updated look at how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as of Week 16’s action. Teams with an asterisk (*) have clinched a playoff berth.​

AFC

1 1 New England Patriots* record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1) AFC East champion. Week 16: vs. Jets.

2 2 Oakland Raiders* record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2) AFC West leader. Week 16: vs. Colts.

3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3) AFC North leader. Week 16: vs. Ravens.

4 4 Houston Texans record: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4) AFC South leader. Week 16: vs. Bengals.

5 5 Kansas City Chiefs record: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3) First wild card. Week 16: vs. Broncos.

6 6 Miami Dolphins record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4) Second wild card. Week 16: at Bills.

In the hunt

7 7 Baltimore Ravens record: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3) Week 16: at Steelers.

8 8 Tennessee Titans RECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5) Week 16: at Jaguars.

9 9 Denver Broncos Record: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5) Week 16: at Chiefs.

10 10 Indianapolis Colts record: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6) Week 16: at Raiders.

11 11 buffalo bills RECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6) Week 16: vs. Dolphins.

NFC

1 1 Dallas Cowboys* record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2) NFC East champions. Week 16: vs. Lions.

2 2 Seattle Seahawks* record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1) NFC West champions. Week 16: vs. Cardinals.

3 3 Atlanta Falcons RECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3) NFC South leader. Week 16: at Panthers.

4 4 Detroit Lions Record: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3) NFC North leader. Week 16: at Cowboys.

5 5 New York Giants record: 10–5 (NFC: 7–4) First wild card. Week 16: Lost to Eagles, 24–19.

6 green bay packers record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4) Second wild card. Week 16: vs. Vikings. In the hunt 7 7 tampa bay buccaneers record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4) Week 16: at Saints.

8 8 washington redskins record: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5) Week 16: at Bears.

9 8 Minnesota Vikings record: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6) Week 16: at Packers.

10 10 New Orleans Saints record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5) Week 16: vs. Buccaneers.

11 11 Carolina Panthers record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5) Week 16: vs. Falcons.

The Colts, Bills, Saints, Panthers and Vikings all need to win their final two games and get a series of fortunate outcomes in games across the league to sneak into the playoff field. With a win over the bumbling Jets, the Patriots can clinch the AFC’s top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs; the Cowboys already locked those honors up in the NFC when the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Falcons can secure an NFC South title that was in doubt for longer than many may have expected at midseason if they beat the Panthers on the road and the Bucs fall in New Orleans. The Packers look primed to fulfill Aaron Rodgers’s vow to run the table, but they have to get past their division rivals in Minnesota (at home) and Detroit (on the road) to do it.