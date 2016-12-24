Down
NFL playoff picture: Seeds, standings and division titles on the line in Week 16

Quickly

  • As the second to last week of the regular season rolls on, here's an up-to-date look at where the AFC and NFC races stand.

The NFL’s Week 16 is headlined by the renewal of several fierce rivalries loaded with playoff implications in both conferences, but Christmas Day will be owned by the AFC. The Steelers and Ravens will stage a de facto AFC North title game on Sunday in Pittsburgh; that night, the Chiefs may be playing to keep the AFC West crown out of the Raiders’ grasp for one more week if Oakland wins on Saturday. The Eagles did their part to cause some chaos in the NFC with their Thursday night win over the Giants, keeping Big Blue from clinching a spot in the field, and there is sure to be plenty of shuffling ahead.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s an updated look at how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as of Week 16’s action. Teams with an asterisk (*) have clinched a playoff berth.​

AFC

  • 1
    1New England Patriots*
     
    record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1)
    AFC East champion. Week 16: vs. Jets.
  • 2
    2Oakland Raiders*
     
    record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2)
    AFC West leader. Week 16: vs. Colts.
  • 3
    3Pittsburgh Steelers
     
    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3)
    AFC North leader. Week 16: vs. Ravens.
  • 4
    4Houston Texans
     
    record: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4)
    AFC South leader. Week 16: vs. Bengals.
  • 5
    5Kansas City Chiefs
     
    record: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3)
    First wild card. Week 16: vs. Broncos.
  • 6
    6Miami Dolphins
     
    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 16: at Bills. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7Baltimore Ravens
     
    record: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3)
    Week 16: at Steelers.
  • 8
    8Tennessee Titans
     
    RECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Jaguars.
  • 9
    9Denver Broncos
     
    Record: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Chiefs.
  • 10
    10Indianapolis Colts
     
    record: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: at Raiders.
  • 11
    11buffalo bills
     
    RECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: vs. Dolphins.

NFC

  • 1
    1Dallas Cowboys*
     
    record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2)
    NFC East champions. Week 16: vs. Lions.
  • 2
    2Seattle Seahawks*
     
    record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1)
    NFC West champions. Week 16: vs. Cardinals.
  • 3
    3Atlanta Falcons
     
    RECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC South leader. Week 16: at Panthers.
  • 4
    4Detroit Lions
     
    Record: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC North leader. Week 16: at Cowboys.
  • 5
    5New York Giants
     
    record: 10–5 (NFC: 7–4)
    First wild card. Week 16: Lost to Eagles, 24–19.
  • 6
    green bay packers
     
    record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 16: vs. Vikings. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7tampa bay buccaneers 
     
    record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Week 16: at Saints. 
     
     
  • 8
    8washington redskins
     
    record: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Bears.
  • 9
    8Minnesota Vikings
     
    record: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: at Packers.
  • 10
    10New Orleans Saints
     
    record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: vs. Buccaneers.
  • 11
    11Carolina Panthers
     
    record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: vs. Falcons.

The Colts, Bills, Saints, Panthers and Vikings all need to win their final two games and get a series of fortunate outcomes in games across the league to sneak into the playoff field. With a win over the bumbling Jets, the Patriots can clinch the AFC’s top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs; the Cowboys already locked those honors up in the NFC when the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Falcons can secure an NFC South title that was in doubt for longer than many may have expected at midseason if they beat the Panthers on the road and the Bucs fall in New Orleans. The Packers look primed to fulfill Aaron Rodgers’s vow to run the table, but they have to get past their division rivals in Minnesota (at home) and Detroit (on the road) to do it.

