NFL

Seahawks' Earl Thomas ends retirement speculation: 'I'll def be back next year'

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Injured Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he will return next season. 

Thomas, who fractured his tibia earlier this month, recently acknowledged that he was contemplating retirement, though teammates downplayed the safety's comments. 

But in a tweet on Saturday night, Thomas said that he'd be back next year. 

Thomas is out for the rest of the season. The Seahawks, who have already clinched the NFC West, dropped to 9–5–1 after losing to the Cardinals at home on Saturday. 

