NFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett out for season after gruesome leg injury

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is out for the season after breaking his leg during the team's 34–31 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Lockett will require surgery on his leg, Schefter reports. 

Lockett sustained his injury while attempting to catch a touchdown. Cardinals defensive back Brandon Williams came down on Lockett's leg, causing it to break as Lockett attempted to reach the end zone. 

Officials initially ruled the play a touchdown, but they overturned the call on the field after a review, instead saying that Lockett was down by contact at the one–yard line. The Seahawks failed to score on the drive. 

If you want to watch the injury, you can watch it here.

The loss was Seattle's first at home this season. The Seahawks fell to 9–5 on the year, while Arizona improved to 6–8. 

Seattle has already clinched the NFC West title. 

 

