NFL Week 16 actives/inactives: A.J. Green, Lamar Miller won't play

Saturday December 24th, 2016

Despite saying he planned to play in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will be held out of Cincinnati's final two games by team doctors, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Green has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, and the Bengals (5–8–1) are out of playoff contention. 

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is also not expected to play with a back injury, the NFL Network's Ian ​Rapoport reports, and the Texans will likely be without running back Lamar Miller in the contest.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd will play in his first game for the Patriots on Saturday after being released by the Cardinals following his DUI arrest.

On Christmas Day, the Chiefs are not expected to have outside linebacker Justin Houston, Rapoport reports.

A full list of notable injury updates is below. 

• WR A.J. Green, Bengals — Inactive

• TE Tyler Eifert, Bengals — Inactive

• RB Lamar Miller, Texans — Inactive

• RB Adrian Peterson, Vikings — Inactive

• WR Michael Floyd, Patriots — Active

• TE Jordan Reed, Redskins — Inactive

• OLB Justin Houston, Chiefs — Inactive

• WR Stefan Diggs, Vikings — Active

• LB Luke Kuechly, Panthers — Inactive

• WR Danny Ammendola, Patriots — Inactive

• TE Martellus Bennett, Patriots — Active

• WR Randall Cobb, Packers — Inactive

• WR Julio Jones, Falcons — Active

• RB Matt Forte, Jets — Inactive

