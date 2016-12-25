NFL

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs: Game time, live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

The Chiefs (11–4) will host the Broncos (8–6) on Sunday in a pivotal AFC West matchup. 

Kansas City and Denver are currently second and third, respectively, in the division behind the Raiders. But Oakland lost star quarterback Derek Carr to a fractured fibula in Saturday's win over the Colts. 

The Broncos can't win the division, but Denver needs a victory to stay alive in the wild card race. Kansas City can still win the AFC West if it wins its last two games and the Raiders lose their final game.

Denver can win the wild card if it wins out and gets some help. The Dolphins, at 10–5, currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the AFC, so the Broncos need Miami to lose next week. 

The Chiefs won the first meeting between these two teams in November. Kansas City prevailed 30–27 in overtime. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below.  

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: You can watch Sunday's game online on NBC Sports Live Extra

