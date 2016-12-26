Up a score on the Lions on Monday night, the Cowboys reached deep into their playbook to draw up a trick play for six.

Dez Bryant came around on a reverse and caught a toss from quarterback Dak Prescott, then completed his first career pass attempt to Witten for six. After an extra point, the score was 35–21.

Before the pass, Bryant made three catches for 51 yards and hauled in a difficult pass for a touchdown in the first half.

