Monday Night Football: Who plays tonight?

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (12–2) locked up the top seed in the NFC when the Giants lost to the Eagles on Thursday.

The Lions (9–5) can seal a spot in the postseason with either a win or a tie on Monday. Because the Packers won on Saturday, the Lions cannot clinch the NFC North on Monday. Whether the Lions win or lose against the Cowboys, the winner of next Sunday's meeting between the Packers and Lions will win the NFC North.

The Cowboys are coming off a 26–20 victory over the Buccaneers, while the Lions lost their last game to the Giants.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game online by clicking here.