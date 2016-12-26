NFL

Monday Night Football: Who plays tonight?

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 

The Cowboys (12–2) locked up the top seed in the NFC when the Giants lost to the Eagles on Thursday. 

The Lions (9–5) can seal a spot in the postseason with either a win or a tie on Monday. Because the Packers won on Saturday, the Lions cannot clinch the NFC North on Monday. Whether the Lions win or lose against the Cowboys, the winner of next Sunday's meeting between the Packers and Lions will win the NFC North. 

The Cowboys are coming off a 26–20 victory over the Buccaneers, while the Lions lost their last game to the Giants. 

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game online by clicking here

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters