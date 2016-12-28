NFL

18. Bengals melt down in playoff loss vs. Steelers

A late A.J. Green touchdown put the Bengals on the verge of their first postseason win since the 1990 playoffs, but the same old disciplinary issues doomed Cincinnati to another early January exit. A Jeremy Hill fumble with 1:36 to play gave the Steelers one last shot, and on the ensuing drive Vontaze Burfict was flagged for a head-hunting hit that concussed Antonio Brown as he leapt for a pass, followed immediately by a scuffle on the field and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on an emotional and frustrated Adam Jones. Those 30 yards of penalties on one play set up Chris Boswell for a routine 35-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh an 18–16 win, and unlike the Bengals in the final minutes, Boswell made no mistake. — Eric Single

