NFL

16. Broncos top Patriots in final Brady-Manning matchup

It didn’t quite live up to the Brady-Manning matchups of the past, but this game still had its own share of drama. The Broncos had a 20–12 lead in the AFC title game with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots rallied and scored a touchdown to make it 20–18 with 12 seconds left. The Broncos’ defense then denied the Pats a two-point conversion to send Denver to the Super Bowl and give Manning one final victory over his long-time foe. — Amy Parlapiano

