Beckham Jr. gave us the most GIF-able moments of the season to date, and they weren’t even touchdowns: First, there was The Fight. During a particularly emotional game against the Redskins, Beckham Jr. took out his frustration on the sidelines by punching the kicking net. The net retaliated by falling on him. Then, there was The Reunion. After scoring his first touchdown of the season a couple of weeks later, OBJ apologized to The Net with a heartfelt hug. — Amy Parlapiano