NFL

19. Panthers cut All-Pro Josh Norman

In arguably the biggest move of the off-season, the defending NFC champs decided to rescind the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman after the most impressive season of his four-year career. Norman wasn’t on the market for long—he signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins just two days later, and went on to make some, err, strong statements about the difference between his old team and new one. “It’s like going from a dictatorship to freedom,” he said. —Amy Parlapiano

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters