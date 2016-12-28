How did he miss that? Blair Walsh had a 27-yard field goal to put Minnesota ahead with 26 seconds left in the Vikings’ sub-zero wild-card clash with Seattle, but the kick hooked left of the goalpost, letting the Seahawks escape with a 10–9 win and etching Walsh’s name in Minnesota’s storied history of playoff blunders. Walsh didn’t survive the 2016 season—the Vikings cut him after an inconsistent start—but in many ways his fate was sealed months before. —Eric Single