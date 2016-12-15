NFL

66. Seahawks top Vikings after Blair Walsh’s missed FG

How did he miss that? Blair Walsh had a 27-yard field goal to put Minnesota ahead with 26 seconds left in the Vikings’ sub-zero wild-card clash with Seattle, but the kick hooked left of the goalpost, letting the Seahawks escape with a 10–9 win and etching Walsh’s name in Minnesota’s storied history of playoff blunders. Walsh didn’t survive the 2016 season—the Vikings cut him after an inconsistent start—but in many ways his fate was sealed months before. — Eric Single

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters