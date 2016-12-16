NFL

12. Von Miller leads Broncos to Super Bowl win in Peyton Manning's final game

The spotlight leading up to Super Bowl 50 zoomed in on the quarterbacks—the regular-season MVP, Cam Newton, and the future Hall-of-Famer, Peyton Manning, who was likely playing his last game. But once the game began, Denver’s dominant defense, led by Von Miller, completely shut down the NFL’s no. 1 scoring offense. Miller forced two fumbles that set up both of Denver’s touchdowns. The final score was 24-10, and Miller was the no-brainer MVP. Meanwhile, Manning got his second ring and rode off into the sunset on top. — Melissa Jacobs

