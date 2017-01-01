NFL

Chargers fire head coach Mike McCoy after four seasons

44 minutes ago

The San Diego Chargers announced they have fired head coach Mike McCoy who went 27–36 over four seasons as head coach.

“Mike McCoy is a man of high character and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Football Operations president John Spanos said in a statement. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team's potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immedaitely.”

Gary Kubiak's departure creates the NFL's most desirable vacancy

Before the season, McCoy signed a one-year extension to remain at the helm in 2017. He also fired seven assistant coaches.

The Chargers finished the season 5–11 for fourth place in the AFC West.

