2017 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times
The 2016 regular season has been wrapped up and the road to Super Bowl LI continues with the playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys who finished the season 14–2 with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott have the No. 1 seed for the NFC. The New England Patriots have the AFC's top seed with a 14–2 record as well despite Tom Brady's absence at the beginning of the season.
Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.
Here's a look at the games in the lead-up to the title game:
AFC Wild Card
Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Jan. 8
Game time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Date: Jan. 7
Game time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN/ABC
NFC Wild Card
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
Date: Jan. 7
Game time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Date: Jan. 8
Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: TFOX
AFC first round byes
New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC first round byes
Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons
Divisional Round
January 14
TBD at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
TBD at New England Patriots
Time: 8:25 p.m.
TV: CBS
January 15
TBD at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: TBD
TBD at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:40 p.m.
TV: FOX
Conference championship
January 22
AFC Championship Game
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
NFC Championship Game
Time: TBD
TV: TBD