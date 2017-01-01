The 2016 regular season has been wrapped up and the road to Super Bowl LI continues with the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys who finished the season 14–2 with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott have the No. 1 seed for the NFC. The New England Patriots have the AFC's top seed with a 14–2 record as well despite Tom Brady's absence at the beginning of the season.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.

• NFL playoff picture: Who'll play for Super Bowl LI?

Here's a look at the games in the lead-up to the title game:

AFC Wild Card

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Jan. 8

Game time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Date: Jan. 7

Game time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

NFC Wild Card

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Jan. 7

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Date: Jan. 8

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: TFOX

AFC first round byes

New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes

Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons

Divisional Round

January 14

TBD at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

TBD at New England Patriots

Time: 8:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

January 15

TBD at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: TBD

TBD at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Conference championship

January 22

AFC Championship Game

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

NFC Championship Game

Time: TBD

TV: TBD