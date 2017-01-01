NFL

Jets plan to bring back Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan next season

SI Wire
Sunday January 1st, 2017

The New York Jets plan on bringing back head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan next season, a team spokesman announced.

The Jets finished the year with a 5–11 record after Sunday's 30–10 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13 as they suffered their worst defeat with a 41-10 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowles is 15–17 in his two seasons at the helm for the Jets.

The 16 characters who defined the NFL in '16

Most recently Bowles was hospitalized on December 23 with issues related to kidney stones and his gall bladder.

The Jets could still make other changes to their coaching staff.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters