NFL

Report: Bills’ Sammy Watkins to have another surgery on broken left foot

SI Wire
an hour ago

Bills wideout Sammy Watkins will have a second surgery on his broken left foot, Tim Graham of The Buffalo News reports.

The 23-year-old told reporters over the weekend that he was thinking about not having surgery, but apparently reversed course on that decision.

Watkins had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot over the off-season, and returned in training camp only to be sidelined in Week 3. He was then placed on injured reserve in October and played the last six games of the season.

The fourth overall pick in 2014 caught just 28 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns this season after a breakout 2015 campaign.

The Bills finished the season 7–9. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters